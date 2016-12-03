Καλή Χρονιά, με Μαραθώνιο συναυλιών στο 3Sat!

Με μαραθώνιο συναυλιών υποδέχεται τη νέα χρονιά το πολιτιστικό κανάλι 3Sat (μια συνεργασία των γερμανόφωνων δημόσιων καναλιών ZDF, ORF, SF και ARD), το οποίο και εκπέμπει FTA από την τροχιακή θέση "Astra 19.2E", σε υψηλή ευκρίνεια με ψηφιακά δεδομένα (11347 V, 22000, 2/3, DVB-S2/8PSK) και σε τυπική ευκρίνεια (11954 H, 27500, 3/4, DVB-S/QPSK). Το καθιερωμένο πρωτοχρονιάτικο ραντεβού «Pop around the clock» ξεκινά από νωρίς το πρωί του Σαββάτου 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016, με σημαντικές συναυλίες από διάσημους καλλιτέχνες και συγκροτήματα, τύπου: "Mika (07:30), Joan Baez (08:00), Joe Bonamassa (08:45), Celebrate the Music of George Harrison (09:45), Bruce Springsteen (10:30), Scorpions (12:15), The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project (14:15), Ed Sheeran (15:15), Mumford + Sons (16:15), Tina Turner (17:15), Kiss (18:00), Eric Clapton (19:00), Phil Collins (20:00), The Rolling Stones (21:15), Queen (23:05) και Adele (00:15)"… Καθώς με τον ερχομό της νέας χρονιάς υπόσχεται ακόμη περισσότερες ροκ συναυλίες με τους…

Καθώς με τον ερχομό της νέας χρονιάς υπόσχεται ακόμη περισσότερες ροκ συναυλίες με τους "U2 (01:00), Motley Crue (03:25), Def Leppard (04:30), Journey (05:30), Foreigner (06:30) και Eagles of Death Metal (07:30 - 08:00)"…


Πλήρες πρόγραμμα - Pop around the clock - 3sat - 31.12.2016 - Greek Time:
07:30 Mika: Sinfonia Pop Teatro Sociale di Como, Itálie, 2015.
08:00 Joan Baez: Live in New York - 75 Birthday Celebration Beacon Theatre, New York, USA, 2016
08:45 Joe Bonamassa: Live at the Greek Theatre Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, USA, 2015
09:45 George Fest: A Night to Celebrate the Music of George Harrison Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA, 2014
10:30 Bruce Springsteen: Thrill Hill Vault - The River Tour Arizona State University, Tempe, USA, 1980
11:15 Niedeckens BAP: Live im Heimathafen Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlín, Německo, 2016
12:15 Scorpions: MTV Unplugged Lycabettus Theatre, Atheny, Řecko, 2013
13:15 Unheilig: MTV Unplugged "Unter Dampf - Ohne Strom" Studio Hamburg Atelier 9/10, Hamburg, Německo, 2015
14:15 The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project: Live in Colombia Parque Pies Descalzos, Medellin, Kolumbie, 2013
15:15 Ed Sheeran: Live at Wembley Stadium Wembley Stadium, Londýn, Velká Británie, 2015
16:15 Mumford & Sons: Dust and Thunder Monument Amphitheatre, Pretoria, Jižní Afrika, 2016
17:15 Tina Turner: Rio '88 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazílie, 1988
18:00 Kiss: Rocks Vegas Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, USA, 2014
19:00 Eric Clapton: Live in San Diego iPayOne Center, San Diego, USA, 2007
20:00 Phil Collins: Live in Paris Palais de Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, Francie, 1997
21:15 The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon Coliseo de la Ciudad Deportiva, Havana, Kuba, 2016
23:05 Queen: Rock Montreal Montreal Forum, Montreal, Quebec, Kanada, 1981
00:15 Adele: Live in New York City Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA, 2015
01:00 U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE - Live in Paris AccorHotels Arena, Paříž, Frankreich, 2015
03:25 Motley Crue: The End - The Final Tour Los Angeles Staples Centre, USA, 2015
04:30 Def Leppard: And there will be a next time DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, USA, 2016
05:30 Journey: Live in Manila Mall of Asia, Bay City, Manila, Filipíny, 2009
06:30 Foreigner: Live from New York Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, New York, USA, 2015
07:30 Eagles of Death Metal: Live in Paris Olympia, Paris, Francie, 2016