Καλή Χρονιά, με Μαραθώνιο συναυλιών στο 3Sat!

Πλήρες πρόγραμμα - Pop around the clock - 3sat - 31.12.2016 - Greek Time:

07:30 Mika: Sinfonia Pop Teatro Sociale di Como, Itálie, 2015.

08:00 Joan Baez: Live in New York - 75 Birthday Celebration Beacon Theatre, New York, USA, 2016

08:45 Joe Bonamassa: Live at the Greek Theatre Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, USA, 2015

09:45 George Fest: A Night to Celebrate the Music of George Harrison Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

10:30 Bruce Springsteen: Thrill Hill Vault - The River Tour Arizona State University, Tempe, USA, 1980

11:15 Niedeckens BAP: Live im Heimathafen Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlín, Německo, 2016

12:15 Scorpions: MTV Unplugged Lycabettus Theatre, Atheny, Řecko, 2013

13:15 Unheilig: MTV Unplugged "Unter Dampf - Ohne Strom" Studio Hamburg Atelier 9/10, Hamburg, Německo, 2015

14:15 The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project: Live in Colombia Parque Pies Descalzos, Medellin, Kolumbie, 2013

15:15 Ed Sheeran: Live at Wembley Stadium Wembley Stadium, Londýn, Velká Británie, 2015

16:15 Mumford & Sons: Dust and Thunder Monument Amphitheatre, Pretoria, Jižní Afrika, 2016

17:15 Tina Turner: Rio '88 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazílie, 1988

18:00 Kiss: Rocks Vegas Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, USA, 2014

19:00 Eric Clapton: Live in San Diego iPayOne Center, San Diego, USA, 2007

20:00 Phil Collins: Live in Paris Palais de Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, Francie, 1997

21:15 The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon Coliseo de la Ciudad Deportiva, Havana, Kuba, 2016

23:05 Queen: Rock Montreal Montreal Forum, Montreal, Quebec, Kanada, 1981

00:15 Adele: Live in New York City Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA, 2015

01:00 U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE - Live in Paris AccorHotels Arena, Paříž, Frankreich, 2015

03:25 Motley Crue: The End - The Final Tour Los Angeles Staples Centre, USA, 2015

04:30 Def Leppard: And there will be a next time DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, USA, 2016

05:30 Journey: Live in Manila Mall of Asia, Bay City, Manila, Filipíny, 2009

06:30 Foreigner: Live from New York Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, New York, USA, 2015

07:30

:

, Paris, Francie, 2016