Τελευταία Ενημέρωση 14/09:
Αξιόλογα highlights Σεπτεμβρίου
τρέχουν δυναμικά στο ανανεωμένο κανάλι εναλλακτικής ψυχαγωγίας "SundanceTV HD"
", με ανεξάρτητο κινηματογράφο, σειρές
, μουσικά προγράμματα
και ντοκιμαντέρ
...
...
SundanceTV HD Ηighlights "15 - 30 Σεπτεμβρίου"...
...
|15/09/2017
|00:00:00
|The Death and Resurrection Show
|15/09/2017
|02:30:00
|Spike Island
|15/09/2017
|04:15:00
|Nymphet
|15/09/2017
|04:30:00
|Orion: The Man Who Would Be King
|15/09/2017
|06:00:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|15/09/2017
|07:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|15/09/2017
|08:00:00
|Glassland
|15/09/2017
|09:30:00
|The Death and Resurrection Show
|15/09/2017
|12:00:00
|Nymphet
|15/09/2017
|12:15:00
|Listen Up Philip
|15/09/2017
|14:00:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|15/09/2017
|15:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|15/09/2017
|16:00:00
|Orion: The Man Who Would Be King
|15/09/2017
|17:30:00
|Glassland
|15/09/2017
|19:00:00
|The Death and Resurrection Show
|15/09/2017
|21:35:00
|Σάββατο
|15/09/2017
|22:00:00
|Fear The Walking Dead - 3ος Κύκλος
|15/09/2017
|22:50:00
|If I Was God
|16/09/2017
|00:35:00
|Poppy Shakespeare
|16/09/2017
|02:10:00
|Vegalta: Soccer, Tsunami And The Hope Of A Nation
|16/09/2017
|03:20:00
|Upstate
|16/09/2017
|04:40:00
|Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy
|16/09/2017
|06:45:00
|Welcome To Happiness
|16/09/2017
|08:40:00
|Στα Πρόθυρα Νευρικής Κρίσης (The Rage in Placid Lake)
|16/09/2017
|10:15:00
|Mr. Kaplan
|16/09/2017
|11:50:00
|Vegalta: Soccer, Tsunami And The Hope Of A Nation
|16/09/2017
|13:00:00
|Upstate
|16/09/2017
|14:20:00
|Στα Πρόθυρα Νευρικής Κρίσης (The Rage in Placid Lake)
|16/09/2017
|15:55:00
|Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy
|16/09/2017
|18:00:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|16/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Night Catches Us
|16/09/2017
|20:30:00
|Τα Μυστικά του Τάφου (Grave Secrets)
|16/09/2017
|21:30:00
|The Fuzz
|16/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Top Spin
...
|17/09/2017
|00:20:00
|Prince
|17/09/2017
|01:35:00
|The Strongest Man
|17/09/2017
|03:15:00
|Τα Μυστικά του Τάφου (Grave Secrets)
|17/09/2017
|04:20:00
|The Fuzz
|17/09/2017
|05:50:00
|Top Spin
|17/09/2017
|07:10:00
|Night Catches Us
|17/09/2017
|08:40:00
|Prince
|17/09/2017
|10:00:00
|The Strongest Man
|17/09/2017
|11:40:00
|Night Catches Us
|17/09/2017
|13:10:00
|Top Spin
|17/09/2017
|14:30:00
|Ο.Π.Α: Ομοσπονδία Πολιτειών της Αμερικής
|17/09/2017
|16:00:00
|The Strongest Man
|17/09/2017
|17:40:00
|Prince
|17/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Magician: The Astonishing Life and Work of Orson Welles
|17/09/2017
|20:30:00
|Hot and Bothered
|17/09/2017
|20:35:00
|Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy
|17/09/2017
|22:40:00
|The Chicken
|17/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|18/09/2017
|00:05:00
|Οι Υπέροχοι Ληστές και τα Κουλουβάχατα της Ιστορίας (Time
Bandits)
|18/09/2017
|02:00:00
|Bestia de Cardo
|18/09/2017
|03:50:00
|I Won't Come Back
|18/09/2017
|05:40:00
|Magician: The Astonishing Life and Work of Orson Welles
|18/09/2017
|07:10:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|18/09/2017
|08:15:00
|Rich Hill
|18/09/2017
|09:45:00
|I Won't Come Back
|18/09/2017
|11:35:00
|Οι Υπέροχοι Ληστές και τα Κουλουβάχατα της Ιστορίας (Time
Bandits)
|18/09/2017
|13:30:00
|Magician: The Astonishing Life and Work of Orson Welles
|18/09/2017
|15:00:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|18/09/2017
|16:05:00
|Rich Hill
|18/09/2017
|17:35:00
|My Friend from the Park (Mi Amiga del Parque)
|18/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Hot and Bothered
|18/09/2017
|19:05:00
|Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy
|18/09/2017
|21:10:00
|Κατ' οίκον Περιορισμός
|18/09/2017
|22:40:00
|The Portrait
|18/09/2017
|23:00:00
|A Ballerina's Tale
|19/09/2017
|00:25:00
|Krisha
|19/09/2017
|01:50:00
|Rich Hill
|19/09/2017
|03:20:00
|Ο Κρουπιέρης (Croupier)
|19/09/2017
|04:55:00
|Misterios Minimos
|19/09/2017
|05:10:00
|Krisha
|19/09/2017
|06:35:00
|Κατ' οίκον Περιορισμός
|19/09/2017
|08:05:00
|A Ballerina's Tale
|19/09/2017
|09:30:00
|Ο Κρουπιέρης (Croupier)
|19/09/2017
|11:05:00
|Rich Hill
|19/09/2017
|12:35:00
|My Friend from the Park (Mi Amiga del Parque)
|19/09/2017
|14:00:00
|Κατ' οίκον Περιορισμός
|19/09/2017
|15:30:00
|A Ballerina's Tale
|19/09/2017
|16:55:00
|Misterios Minimos
|19/09/2017
|17:10:00
|I Won't Come Back
|19/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Big Sur
|19/09/2017
|20:20:00
|The Portrait
|19/09/2017
|20:40:00
|They Look Like People
|19/09/2017
|22:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|19/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Η Λεγεώνα των Αδελφών
|20/09/2017
|00:25:00
|Τάικ, η Ανυπότακτη Ελεφαντίνα
|20/09/2017
|01:45:00
|Five Star
|20/09/2017
|03:05:00
|Big Sur
|20/09/2017
|04:25:00
|They Look Like People
|20/09/2017
|05:45:00
|Love at First Sight
|20/09/2017
|06:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|20/09/2017
|07:00:00
|The Portrait
|20/09/2017
|07:20:00
|A Month of Sundays
|20/09/2017
|09:10:00
|Τεντώστε Τα Αυτιά Σας (Prick Up Your Ears)
|20/09/2017
|11:00:00
|Τάικ, η Ανυπότακτη Ελεφαντίνα
|20/09/2017
|12:25:00
|Big Sur
|20/09/2017
|13:45:00
|Love at First Sight
|20/09/2017
|14:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|20/09/2017
|15:00:00
|Τάικ, η Ανυπότακτη Ελεφαντίνα
|20/09/2017
|16:20:00
|They Look Like People
|20/09/2017
|17:40:00
|Big Sur
|20/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Hello Carter
|20/09/2017
|20:20:00
|The Russian Woodpecker
|20/09/2017
|21:40:00
|SoulBoy
|20/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Kate Plays Christine
|21/09/2017
|00:55:00
|Ο Παίχτης (The Player)
|21/09/2017
|03:00:00
|Οι Διχασμένοι
|21/09/2017
|05:00:00
|Welcome To Happiness
|21/09/2017
|06:55:00
|Mosquita y Mari
|21/09/2017
|08:20:00
|Hello Carter
|21/09/2017
|09:40:00
|A Master Builder
|21/09/2017
|11:45:00
|SoulBoy
|21/09/2017
|13:05:00
|Ο Παίχτης (The Player)
|21/09/2017
|15:10:00
|A Master Builder
|21/09/2017
|17:15:00
|Nicoleta
|21/09/2017
|17:35:00
|Hello Carter
|21/09/2017
|19:00:00
|The Chinese Mayor
|21/09/2017
|20:30:00
|How to Dance in Ohio
|21/09/2017
|22:00:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|21/09/2017
|23:05:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|22/09/2017
|00:05:00
|Heaven Adores You
|22/09/2017
|01:50:00
|Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt me
|22/09/2017
|03:45:00
|The New Girlfriend
|22/09/2017
|05:40:00
|Breakfast Wine
|22/09/2017
|05:55:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|22/09/2017
|07:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|22/09/2017
|08:00:00
|Love at First Sight
|22/09/2017
|08:15:00
|Heaven Adores You
|22/09/2017
|10:00:00
|Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt me
|22/09/2017
|11:55:00
|Breakfast Wine
|22/09/2017
|12:10:00
|The New Girlfriend
|22/09/2017
|14:00:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|22/09/2017
|15:05:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|22/09/2017
|16:05:00
|The Chinese Mayor
|22/09/2017
|17:35:00
|How to Dance in Ohio
|22/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Σχέσεις Πάθους (The Fabulous Baker Boys)
|22/09/2017
|20:50:00
|I Won't Come Back
|22/09/2017
|22:45:00
|The Chicken
|22/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Ιατρικές Υποθέσεις (The Illustrated Family Doctor)
|23/09/2017
|00:45:00
|Οι Τραγωδίες της Νίνα (Nina's Tragedies)
|23/09/2017
|02:35:00
|Abraham's Point
|23/09/2017
|04:30:00
|As I Am: The Life And Times Of DJ AM
|23/09/2017
|06:25:00
|Blues for Willadean
|23/09/2017
|08:20:00
|Σχέσεις Πάθους (The Fabulous Baker Boys)
|23/09/2017
|10:10:00
|Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
|23/09/2017
|11:55:00
|A Month of Sundays
|23/09/2017
|13:45:00
|Welcome To Happiness
|23/09/2017
|15:40:00
|I Won't Come Back
|23/09/2017
|17:35:00
|Nicoleta
|23/09/2017
|17:55:00
|Rectify - 4ος Κύκλος
|23/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Dealin' with Idiots
|23/09/2017
|20:30:00
|Banksy Does New York
|23/09/2017
|21:50:00
|Highway
|23/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Η Εκλογή της Σόφι (Sophie's Choice)
...
|24/09/2017
|01:30:00
|Shifty
|24/09/2017
|03:00:00
|Francine
|24/09/2017
|04:20:00
|Παρεκτροπή (Swerve)
|24/09/2017
|05:50:00
|New York Doll
|24/09/2017
|07:10:00
|Banksy Does New York
|24/09/2017
|08:30:00
|Dealin' with Idiots
|24/09/2017
|10:00:00
|Η Πρώτη Ταινία
|24/09/2017
|11:55:00
|New York Doll
|24/09/2017
|13:15:00
|Banksy Does New York
|24/09/2017
|14:40:00
|Francine
|24/09/2017
|16:00:00
|Flex is Kings
|24/09/2017
|17:30:00
|Dealin' with Idiots
|24/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Nymphet
|24/09/2017
|19:15:00
|Jane Wants A Boyfriend
|24/09/2017
|20:55:00
|A Master Builder
|24/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Hell on Wheels - 5ος Κύκλος
|24/09/2017
|23:45:00
|Jig
|25/09/2017
|01:20:00
|Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi
|25/09/2017
|02:35:00
|Uncertain Terms
|25/09/2017
|03:45:00
|Jane Wants A Boyfriend
|25/09/2017
|05:25:00
|Jig
|25/09/2017
|07:00:00
|Hell on Wheels - 5ος Κύκλος
|25/09/2017
|07:45:00
|A Master Builder
|25/09/2017
|09:50:00
|Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi
|25/09/2017
|11:05:00
|Jane Wants A Boyfriend
|25/09/2017
|12:45:00
|Η Γιαγιά (Oma)
|25/09/2017
|12:55:00
|A Master Builder
|25/09/2017
|15:00:00
|Hell on Wheels - 5ος Κύκλος
|25/09/2017
|15:45:00
|Nymphet
|25/09/2017
|16:00:00
|Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi
|25/09/2017
|17:20:00
|Jane Wants A Boyfriend
|25/09/2017
|19:00:00
|The Death and Resurrection Show
|25/09/2017
|21:30:00
|Orion: The Man Who Would Be King
|25/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Mosquita y Mari
|26/09/2017
|00:25:00
|Glassland
|26/09/2017
|01:55:00
|Spike Island
|26/09/2017
|03:40:00
|The Death and Resurrection Show
|26/09/2017
|06:10:00
|Mosquita y Mari
|26/09/2017
|07:35:00
|Orion: The Man Who Would Be King
|26/09/2017
|09:05:00
|Glassland
|26/09/2017
|10:35:00
|Nymphet
|26/09/2017
|10:50:00
|Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy
|26/09/2017
|12:55:00
|Mosquita y Mari
|26/09/2017
|14:20:00
|Glassland
|26/09/2017
|15:55:00
|Mr. Kaplan
|26/09/2017
|17:30:00
|Orion: The Man Who Would Be King
|26/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Mr. Kaplan
|26/09/2017
|20:35:00
|Upstate
|26/09/2017
|22:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|26/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Κωδικό όνομα: Ρουμπινένια Λεπίδα
|27/09/2017
|00:20:00
|Vegalta: Soccer, Tsunami And The Hope Of A Nation
|27/09/2017
|01:30:00
|Στα Πρόθυρα Νευρικής Κρίσης (The Rage in Placid Lake)
|27/09/2017
|03:05:00
|Poppy Shakespeare
|27/09/2017
|04:40:00
|Κωδικό όνομα: Ρουμπινένια Λεπίδα
|27/09/2017
|06:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|27/09/2017
|07:00:00
|Welcome To Happiness
|27/09/2017
|08:55:00
|Upstate
|27/09/2017
|10:15:00
|Vegalta: Soccer, Tsunami And The Hope Of A Nation
|27/09/2017
|11:25:00
|The Death and Resurrection Show
|27/09/2017
|14:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|27/09/2017
|15:00:00
|Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy
|27/09/2017
|17:05:00
|Welcome To Happiness
|27/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Ο.Π.Α: Ομοσπονδία Πολιτειών της Αμερικής
|27/09/2017
|20:30:00
|Night Catches Us
|27/09/2017
|22:00:00
|Τα Μυστικά του Τάφου (Grave Secrets)
|27/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Life Itself
|28/09/2017
|01:00:00
|The Strongest Man
|28/09/2017
|02:40:00
|Prince
|28/09/2017
|03:55:00
|Top Spin
|28/09/2017
|05:15:00
|Listen Up Philip
|28/09/2017
|07:00:00
|Night Catches Us
|28/09/2017
|08:15:00
|Τα Μυστικά του Τάφου (Grave Secrets)
|28/09/2017
|09:15:00
|Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued
|28/09/2017
|11:05:00
|If I Was God
|28/09/2017
|11:15:00
|Top Spin
|28/09/2017
|12:35:00
|Prince
|28/09/2017
|13:50:00
|The Strongest Man
|28/09/2017
|15:30:00
|Night Catches Us
|28/09/2017
|17:00:00
|Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued
|28/09/2017
|18:50:00
|If I Was God
|28/09/2017
|19:00:00
|Rich Hill
|28/09/2017
|20:30:00
|Magician: The Astonishing Life and Work of Orson Welles
|28/09/2017
|22:00:00
|Hell on Wheels - 5ος Κύκλος
|28/09/2017
|22:45:00
|The Chicken
|28/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|29/09/2017
|00:00:00
|Bestia de Cardo
|29/09/2017
|01:55:00
|Οι Υπέροχοι Ληστές και τα Κουλουβάχατα της Ιστορίας (Time
Bandits)
|29/09/2017
|03:50:00
|Ο Βρυκόλακας της Σικελίας (Sicilian Vampire)
|29/09/2017
|06:00:00
|Hell on Wheels - 5ος Κύκλος
|29/09/2017
|06:45:00
|Rift
|29/09/2017
|07:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|29/09/2017
|08:00:00
|Magician: The Astonishing Life and Work of Orson Welles
|29/09/2017
|09:30:00
|Rich Hill
|29/09/2017
|11:05:00
|My Friend from the Park (Mi Amiga del Parque)
|29/09/2017
|12:30:00
|Κατ' οίκον Περιορισμός
|29/09/2017
|14:00:00
|Hell on Wheels - 5ος Κύκλος
|29/09/2017
|14:45:00
|Leidi
|29/09/2017
|15:00:00
|Jack Irish - 1ος Κύκλος
|29/09/2017
|16:00:00
|I Won't Come Back
|29/09/2017
|17:50:00
|Vegalta: Soccer, Tsunami And The Hope Of A Nation
|29/09/2017
|19:00:00
|A Ballerina's Tale
|29/09/2017
|20:25:00
|Hot and Bothered
|29/09/2017
|20:30:00
|Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy
|29/09/2017
|22:35:00
|The Portrait
|29/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Τζόζεφ Νιούμαν
|30/09/2017
|00:25:00
|Krisha
|30/09/2017
|01:50:00
|Κατ' οίκον Περιορισμός
|30/09/2017
|03:20:00
|Ο Βρυκόλακας της Σικελίας (Sicilian Vampire)
|30/09/2017
|05:30:00
|Ο Κρουπιέρης (Croupier)
|30/09/2017
|07:05:00
|Misterios Minimos
|30/09/2017
|07:15:00
|A Ballerina's Tale
|30/09/2017
|08:40:00
|The Portrait
|30/09/2017
|09:00:00
|Τζόζεφ Νιούμαν
|30/09/2017
|10:25:00
|Ο Κρουπιέρης (Croupier)
|30/09/2017
|12:00:00
|Misterios Minimos
|30/09/2017
|12:10:00
|Κατ' οίκον Περιορισμός
|30/09/2017
|13:40:00
|A Ballerina's Tale
|30/09/2017
|15:00:00
|Ο Κρουπιέρης (Croupier)
|30/09/2017
|16:35:00
|Τζόζεφ Νιούμαν
|30/09/2017
|18:00:00
|Hell on Wheels - 5ος Κύκλος
|30/09/2017
|18:45:00
|Rift
|30/09/2017
|19:00:00
|The Russian Woodpecker
|30/09/2017
|20:20:00
|Big Sur
|30/09/2017
|21:40:00
|Τάικ, η Ανυπότακτη Ελεφαντίνα
|30/09/2017
|23:00:00
|Scottish Mussel
